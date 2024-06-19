News

NSS releases PIN codes for 2024/2025 service year

The National Service Scheme NSS1212 National Service Scheme

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued PIN codes for 133,476 final-year Ghanaian students from all accredited universities for the 2024/2025 service year.

