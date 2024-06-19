NSS releases PIN codes for 2024/2025 service year

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued PIN codes for 133,476 final-year Ghanaian students from all accredited universities for the 2024/2025 service year.

This also includes Ghanaians who completed their studies overseas, defaulters, and private applicants registered for the mandatory national service. Registration began on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.



In a statement released on June 19, 2024, the NSS management urged all applicants to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN codes using their school index numbers and dates of birth.



The deadline for registration is set for Friday, July 19, 2024. Applicants are advised to complete the process carefully to avoid errors that could affect their deployment.

To activate the enrolment process, applicants must pay GH₵40.00 at any ADB Bank branch. Alternatively, they can use the MTN MoMo platform to pay GH₵41.00. This payment confirms their readiness to participate in the national service program.



The NSS management emphasizes the importance of timely and accurate registration to ensure a smooth deployment process for all applicants.



Read full article