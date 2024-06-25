News

NSS saves GHc112 million through IT Infrastructure

NSS Save 112 Million Osei Asibbey Antwi

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) in Ghana, under the leadership of Mr. Osei Asibbey Antwi, has reportedly saved the country over 122 million Ghana cedis.

This significant savings is attributed to the scheme's investment in robust Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

The NSS has undergone a comprehensive IT infrastructure development over the past three years, leading to improved operations and cost savings.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Mr. Armstrong Esaah, praised the director for introducing innovations that have transformed the scheme, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.

He affirmed the NSS's commitment to further improving its infrastructure to provide optimum service to its clients.

