NTC taking steps to recover embezzled funds -MD

Menu ›
News
Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times
The New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, is pursuing the recovery of GH¢70,275 embezzled by former cashier Salomey Quarcoopome.
An Auditor-General's report revealed that Quarcoopome misappropriated over GH¢100,000 through fraudulent practices.
She has been dismissed and reported to the police.
NTC is also working to recover over GH¢8 million owed by 45 organizations, primarily government agencies, and has implemented a new credit management policy to expedite collections.
Read full article
Source: Ghanaian Times