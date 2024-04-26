NUGS President urges politicians to prioritize student welfare over politics

Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, the President for the National Union of Ghana Students

Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has called on political party leaders to avoid politicizing education issues and focus instead on improving the welfare of Ghanaian students.

Speaking at the second edition of the NUGS Education Conference in Accra, Kyeremeh emphasized that students would ultimately bear the brunt of any negative consequences resulting from politicized policies in the education sector.



With the 2024 election approaching, Kyeremeh urged politicians to approach discussions about the education system without the usual political biases.



He emphasized the importance of including youth voices in policy formulation and decision-making processes, suggesting the establishment of a Youth Advisory Board to ensure that student leaders are involved in shaping and implementing education policies.



Kyeremeh also called on the Ministry of Education to fully utilize the funds allocated through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for project implementation.

He noted that the current funding levels were insufficient for schools to carry out much-needed infrastructure projects. Access to the full amount allocated by the government under GETFund, Kyeremeh argued, would lead to a significant transformation of campuses across the country.



In his remarks, Kyeremeh commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for his commitment to improving the education sector in Ghana.



Dr. Adutwum, speaking at the conference, reaffirmed the government's dedication to investing in the educational system, highlighting the importance of quality education in national development.