NaCCA adopts mathematics curriculum for PWDs in senior high schools

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 16 At 11.jpeg Stakeholder engagements have been held to refine the curriculum

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Reginald Quartey, acting director of Curriculum at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), hs announced a new inclusive curriculum for secondary education set to launch in October 2024.

This curriculum, focusing on inclusivity for students with disabilities, is being piloted in 33 schools.

It includes a specialized mathematics curriculum for visually impaired students and a national sign language curriculum.

Stakeholder engagements have been held to refine the curriculum.

Additionally, NaCCA plans to introduce a transcript system for comprehensive student assessment. The curriculum aims to promote Ghanaian values, critical thinking, and leadership skills among students.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com