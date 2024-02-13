NaCCA introduces QR codes to authenticate textbooks

National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA)

The differentiation between approved and unapproved textbooks has been made easier by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment's (NaCCA) introduction of Quick Response Codes (QR codes) on textbooks.

The Director-General of NaCCA, Professor Edward Appiah, disclosed in an interview with the Daily Graphic that schools and parents should ensure that any textbook they purchase contains the QR code.



This move by NaCCA was prompted by the proliferation of unsuitable books and other teaching and learning materials (TLMs) in the book industry, many of which are used by learners in schools.



Professor Appiah explained that the Council had noticed that some schools were using unauthorised textbooks and that the QR codes would help to clean up the industry and ensure that only approved textbooks were used in schools.



He acknowledged that sometimes schools did not even know the difference between authorised and unauthorised books, but he was confident that the introduction of the QR code would eliminate the purchase of books without it.



To use the QR code, users must download the code scanner from the Google Play store for Android phones or the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

With the special NaCCA scanner, the public can scan the QR code displayed either at the front or back of the book, indicating its approval. If the QR code is different, the scanner will not capture it.



Regarding the books already in the market, which NaCCA approved before the introduction of the code, Professor Appiah explained that the Council was in discussions with the Ghana Publishers Association to embed the hard copy of the code on already approved books.



He added that the Council would not regularise already published and printed books, as it would compromise the code's use.



Professor Appiah recommended that schools stay away from books without the QR code, as the Council could not guarantee their authenticity and usefulness for learners.