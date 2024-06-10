News

News
Naa Torshie tops NDC 2025 investigation list over DACF Administration

Toshie Naa Ndc.png Irene Naa Torshie Addo

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends to investigate Irene Naa Torshie Addo, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), if they win the 2024 elections.

Whistleblowers have suggested potential irregularities during her tenure, prompting the NDC to prioritize a rigorous forensic investigation.

Although no specific allegations have been made, the opposition believes an inquiry could uncover prosecutable offenses.

Naa Torshie, appointed in 2017, has faced friction over fund disbursement and monitoring methods but has maintained her position with President Akufo-Addo’s support.

