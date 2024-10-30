News

Names of EC officials on America’s watch list out

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The U.S. has issued a visa restriction policy for individuals undermining Ghana’s democracy ahead of its December 2024 elections. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that those involved in election manipulation or suppression may face restrictions, along with their families.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission, led by Jean Mensa, faces accusations from the opposition NDC of favoring the ruling NPP.

Additionally, recent controversial appointments within the Commission, seen as politically biased, have raised concerns about election integrity.

Civil organizations, including CODEO, have called for transparency in EC appointments to ensure public trust and safeguard Ghana's democratic process.

