News
Nana Addo and Bawumia have a crush on me – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: tigpot.co

Bridget Otoo, a Ghanaian broadcaster has jokingly suggested that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia have a crush on her.

She made this remark on THE KSM SHOW, citing her constant criticism of the current administration as the reason.

Bridget believed that many politicians, including the President and Vice President, secretly admired her and wish she was on their side.

She humorously implied that there's a thin line between love and hate, suggesting that their criticism of her is actually a manifestation of their admiration.

