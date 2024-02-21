Nana Akomea dismisses blame on Bawumia for economic challenges

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of the 'Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team,' has rejected claims from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bears sole responsibility for the country's current economic challenges.

The opposition party has pointed fingers at Dr. Bawumia, citing his significant role in the Akufo-Addo administration as a contributing factor to the nation's economic difficulties.



In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Nana Akomea criticised the NDC for accusing the Vice President of betraying President Akufo-Addo and distancing himself from economic issues. He emphasised the impossibility of separating Bawumia from the government, given his position as the sitting Vice President, and stressed the principle of collective responsibility.



Nana Akomea highlighted Bawumia's consistent defense of the Akufo-Addo government, countering claims that he has distanced himself. He refuted the notion that Bawumia is solely responsible for the challenges, stating, "You cannot take Bawumia out of the government, it is not possible, he’s the sitting Vice President. There’s a collective responsibility."

He also compared Bawumia's approach during NPP primaries to other candidates, emphasising Bawumia's role as a defender of the government.



Nana Akomea challenged the NDC's narrative, stating, "What the NDC has tried to do, not in a clever way, what they are trying to say is Bawumia is responsible for whatever difficulties we are in today. How can he be responsible? How can you say one person is responsible?"