Nana Akomea reveals SSNIT properties sold to high-ranking NDC members

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stirred controversy with revelations about past sales of SSNIT properties to leading members of the NDC, amidst ongoing concerns regarding Bryan Acheampong's acquisition of SSNIT hotels.

During a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program on May 17, 2024, Akomea disclosed that SSNIT properties, including hotels, were previously sold to high-ranking NDC members. He cited examples such as the SSNIT hotel in Cape Coast and catering rest houses in Tamale, Sunyani, and Kumasi.



Akomea criticized Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's handling of the matter, accusing him of prematurely labeling Acheampong's actions as "sleazy" before a CHRAJ investigation. He defended Acheampong's capability to manage hotels, citing his successful ventures in the hospitality sector.

He suggested broadening the CHRAJ investigation to include all SSNIT properties sold to politicians, including NDC members, similar to Ablakwa's petition against Acheampong.



Ablakwa's petition to CHRAJ seeks to halt Acheampong's acquisition of six hotels, alleging abuse of power, lack of due process, and other irregularities. SSNIT clarified that Acheampong's company secured the 60% shares in the hotels through a competitive bidding process, offering the best deal.