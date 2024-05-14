Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie appointed Deputy CEO of Coastal Development Authority

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, the immediate past Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority.

The appointment, effective from May 13, 2024, is pending Constitutional Advice from the governing board of the Authority, following consultations with the Public Services Commission.



According to a Daily Guide report, the announcement of Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie's appointment was made through a letter from the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, confirming her notable role in the Coastal Development Authority.



With her impressive background and track record of service, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie is expected to bring her expertise and leadership skills to the Authority at a crucial time.



In her new role as Deputy CEO, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie will play a pivotal role in the strategic and operational functions of the Coastal Development Authority, focusing on sustainable development and growth in coastal regions of Ghana.

Her extensive experience and dedication to public service make her a valuable addition to the leadership team of the Authority.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to appoint Nana



Akua Owusu Afriyie underscores a commitment to meritocracy and excellence in leadership appointments. Her appointment is expected to invigorate the Coastal Development Authority's efforts in promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth along Ghana's coastal areas, aligning with the Authority's development goals.