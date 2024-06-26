Nana Ama McBrown pays GHC1,800 fine for inmate jailed a year for selling stolen appliances

McBrown, through the Crime Check Foundation, paid the fine

Source: TIG Post

Nana Ama McBrown, a renowned actress and TV presenter, has come to the aid of Kwasi Abaka, a 32-year-old farmer serving a one-year sentence at Winneba Local Prison for abetment of crime.

Abaka was imprisoned after unknowingly selling stolen electronic appliances, pressured by a friend to raise funds for Christmas gifts.



Despite his innocence, Abaka was unable to pay the Ghc 1,800 fine, resulting in his imprisonment.

Moved by his plight, McBrown, through the Crime Check Foundation, paid the fine, securing his release.



Her intervention underscores her dedication to supporting individuals unjustly affected by the legal system.



