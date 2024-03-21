Nana Otuo Siriboe II calls for documentation of outstanding Ghanaians' legacies

Nana Otuo Siriboe II

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, has emphasized the importance of documenting and preserving the legacies of exceptional Ghanaians who excel in their respective fields.

He highlighted that their contributions should be immortalized to serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.



Speaking at the launch of the book "Series of Some Outstanding Ghanaians Volume 1," compiled by the Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants (GAFICS), Nana Otuo Siriboe II stressed the need for Ghanaians to take pride in telling their own stories and to celebrate their role models.



According to Graphic Online, the book, which consists of 510 pages, showcases the achievements of 19 iconic Ghanaians across various fields such as mathematics, science, photography, and public service.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II commended the book for highlighting the achievements of these individuals who have excelled in science, technology, mathematics, law, visual arts, education, medicine, and industry, among others.

The objective of the book, according to the authors, is to address the lack of information about some outstanding Ghanaians, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and that they serve as sources of inspiration for current and future generations.



The Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants initiated the project in 2022 to compile information on these remarkable individuals.



Among the personalities celebrated in the book are Dr. Robert Gardiner, Justice Annie Jiagge, Judge Thomas Mensah, Dr. Letitia Obeng, Esther Ocloo, and Prof. Samuel Ofosu-Amaah. The book also features Dr. Kwablah Awadzi, a pioneer in the eradication of river blindness, and James Barnor, an iconic photographer.