News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Nana Owiredu Wadie I donates GHC 100,000 to “broke” Peace Council ahead of December election

Donateb7121b867ace4af6878fb94d8d7e0058 NPC's Eastern Regional Chairman highlighted these constraints

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia, has donated GHC 100,000 to the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council (NPC) to aid its peace promotion efforts ahead of the December 7 elections.

The NPC, facing financial and logistical challenges, focuses on preventing and resolving conflicts.

Professor Mark Boadu, the NPC's Eastern Regional Chairman, highlighted these constraints.

Speaking at an International Peace Day event, Nana Owiredu Wadie I emphasized the importance of peace for national development and the role of music and arts in fostering it.

The Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peaceful elections.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh