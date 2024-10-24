News

Nana Soglo Alloh IV elected as new president of Oti Regional House of Chiefs

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Soglo Alloh IV of the Likpe Traditional Council has been elected as the new President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live