Nana Soglo Alloh IV elected as new president of Oti Regional House of Chiefs

Nana Soglo Alloh IV of the Likpe Traditional Council has been elected as the new President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

The election, held on September 30, 2024, saw him secure 8 votes out of the 14 cast, defeating the incumbent Nana Mprah Besemuna, who received 6 votes. This election marks a new chapter for the Oti Region’s leadership, as the new president takes on the challenge of fostering unity and spearheading developmental initiatives within the region.



After his victory, Nana Soglo Alloh IV expressed deep gratitude to the chiefs who supported him.



In an interview with Adom News, he emphasized the importance of cooperation among the various traditional leaders. He noted that only through collaboration can the region create an atmosphere conducive to sustainable development and peace, which are essential to improving the lives of its people.



Nana Soglo further outlined his priorities for his tenure, focusing on peace, stability, and the resolution of longstanding issues like land disputes and resource management. He believes that by addressing these issues, the region can move forward and achieve its developmental goals.

His call for a united front among the chiefs was echoed by the newly elected Vice President of the House, Nana Obombo Lepuwura Sewura, who stressed the importance of resolving chieftaincy disputes that have hindered progress.



Despite his narrow loss, Nana Mprah Besemuna graciously congratulated Nana Soglo and pledged his full support to the new administration. This spirit of goodwill was viewed as a positive step towards fostering a more collaborative leadership.



In attendance at the election was Oti Regional Minister DSP Rtd Daniel Machator, who also congratulated the newly elected members and called for unity, stressing that peace is vital for the region's growth.