NanaAt80: Akufo-Addo trends on social media as he celebrates his 80th birthday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 80 today, March 29, 2024.
As he celebrate his 80th birthday, he has been receiving well wishes from Ghanaians on social media platform X.
The hashtag #NanaAt80 is currently the top of the trends on X.
Here are some posts from Ghanaians on President Akufo-Addo's 80th birthday:
Happy 80th birthday, HE. @NAkufoAddo Wishing you continued health, happiness, and success in leading Ghana forward. #NanaAt80 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/oYFERUqyvU— Annie Walters (@Annie06walters) March 29, 2024
Happy 80th Birthday, Mr President!#NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/SogkeqmFMr— Jonathan (@Iam_Frimpong) March 29, 2024
Dear Akufo-Addo, may the smiles you put on Ghanaian children with Free SHS who couldn't have afford to make it there continue to guide and protect you.— Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) March 29, 2024
Happy Birthday sir????????#NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/nHtcUWkfkv
Happy birthday Mr President @NAkufoAddo #NanaAt80#HappyBirthdayNana pic.twitter.com/D56dkOV46q— Kaakyire (@Kaakyire_queen) March 29, 2024
Happy birthday ???? blessings to the first gentlemen of our land#NanaAt80— Evans Amewugah #chiefamey (@EVANSAMEWUGAH) March 29, 2024
Enjoyyyyyy your Excellency ???? pic.twitter.com/iD68S2UfK7