News
#NanaAt80: Akufo-Addo trends on social media as he celebrates his 80th birthday

Fri, 29 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 80 today, March 29, 2024.

As he celebrate his 80th birthday, he has been receiving well wishes from Ghanaians on social media platform X.

The hashtag #NanaAt80 is currently the top of the trends on X.

Here are some posts from Ghanaians on President Akufo-Addo's 80th birthday:







