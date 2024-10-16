News

1

Napo apologises to bondholders for impact of DDEP

NAPOScreenshot 2024 10 16 134233.png Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, has apologized to bondholders impacted by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Speaking on Peace FM, he acknowledged their sacrifices in stabilizing Ghana's economy and highlighted their vital role in the government's debt restructuring with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He recognized the hardships faced by bondholders, including protests, and stated, "We have to accept and apologize to them." Dr. Opoku Prempeh reassured Ghanaians that the country is on a path to recovery following these efforts.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com