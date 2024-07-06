Napo arrogant? Then organize an emergency congress to replace Mahama - Nana b tells NDC

The National Organiser of the ruling NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, has urged NDC to hold an impromptu congress to select a new flagbearer, claiming that former President John Dramani Mahama exhibited extreme disrespect to Ghanaians during his time in office.
Nana B defended the newly approved running mate for the NPP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, against criticisms of arrogance, emphasizing his confidence, boldness, and competence.
He argued that the NDC's comments about the running mate were unjustified and highlighted the leadership qualities and achievements of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, stating that they surpass those of the NDC's candidate.
Read full article
- By-Election: NPP holds Manhyia South primary on July 14 as NAPO takes running mate job
- Reverse my suspension or I’ll sue – Suspended NDC Assin Central Secretary
- “The choice of NAPO as Bawumia’s Running Mate was an endorsement and reward for his anti-Volta Region comment” — James Gunu
- Since when is being Asante Royal now qualification for position of Running Mate? - Pratt on NAPO
- Manhyia South applauds Dr. Bawumia for choosing NAPO as running mate
- Read all related articles