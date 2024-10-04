Napo expresses shock over Mahama seeking prayers from clergy

Napo also engaged with locals in Afrancho and Boamang during a campaign tour.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's Vice Presidential Candidate, expressed shock at former President John Mahama seeking prayers from clergy he once labeled hypocrites.

Speaking at a durbar in Afrancho, Ashanti Region, Napo criticized the NDC for disrespecting traditional authorities and emphasized the NPP's appreciation for their role in nation-building.



He reassured attendees that their voices would be valued in NPP governance and urged support for the party, highlighting its achievements in infrastructure and development.

