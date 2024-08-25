News

Napo meets Ashanti Region NPP Council of elders, seeks wisdom

NAPOOIMG 20240824 WA0048 750x406 The meeting aimed to tap into the experience and wisdom

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Running Mate, met with the party's Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region in a strategic effort to rally support for the upcoming December elections.

The meeting aimed to tap into the experience and wisdom of the seasoned party leaders, reinforcing the NPP's campaign efforts.

The Ashanti Region, a key stronghold for the NPP, is crucial to the party's electoral success.

Dr. Prempeh expressed his commitment to building a broad-based coalition and emphasized the importance of unity and grassroots support in securing victory.

Source: Daily Guide