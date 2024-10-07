Napo needs prayers – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former Deputy Education Minister and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has challenged NPP Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to provide evidence that he led the development of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education curriculum for school children.

Dr. Prempeh made the claim during a rally, alleging Ablakwa influenced chiefs and imams to support the curriculum.



Ablakwa, however, dismissed these statements as falsehoods and said, “When you say a prayer, please say one for Napo. He really needs help.”

He challenged Prempeh to produce the pro-LGBTQ curriculum he mentioned, accusing him of spreading lies to revive the Bawumia/Napo campaign.



