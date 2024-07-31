National Ambulance Service to receive new vehicles equipped with modern medical technologies

NAS plays a crucial role in bridging healthcare gaps between rural and urban areas

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian government is set to enhance emergency medical services by commissioning advanced ambulances for the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Deputy Health Minister Adelaide Ntim announced this at NAS's 20th-anniversary event, highlighting efforts to integrate new technologies and partnerships for improved service delivery.



NAS, which has grown from seven to 297 stations with 3,471 staff over two decades, plays a crucial role in bridging healthcare gaps between rural and urban areas.

Continuous investment in training and collaboration with stakeholders aims to elevate Ghana's emergency medical response to international standards.



Read full article