National Association of Institutional Suppliers to picket over unpaid arrears

National Association of Institutional suppliers

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has affirmed its intention to carry out a planned picket due to the government's failure to settle outstanding arrears, spanning two years.

As a pivotal provider of school uniforms, house dresses, and school attire to senior high schools nationwide, the association finds itself at odds with the government over overdue payments.



Following an ultimatum issued on January 18, 2024, wherein the association granted a 14-day window for the government to address the arrears, no resolution has been reached. Despite the looming deadline, the government has yet to initiate payment, leaving the association with no choice but to proceed with the planned action.



Emmanuel Ayivor, the association's public relations officer, emphasized the resolve of its members during an interview, stating their intent to announce the picketing date imminently.

"If we don't receive any communication from the government following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum, we will commence picketing. We propose February 26 as the designated date, which coincides with the final Monday of the month. We will persist until our dues are settled," Ayivor said.



The association intends to stage the picket at Makola market, intending to raise awareness among parents about the government's outstanding debts for the uniforms their children wear. Ayivor underscored the detrimental impact of the government's delay on the association's operations, describing it as a threat to their business viability.