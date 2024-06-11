National Cathedral: Corrupt persons will be made to fill the hole with shovels – Malik Basintale

Malik Basintale

Malik Basintale of the NDC has vowed to recover funds from those who profited from the national cathedral project.

He alleged that board members, including the architect, received large sums.



Basintale criticized the expenditure, citing examples like $5.7 million for restaurant redesign.

He pledged that, if elected, the NDC would not only retrieve the money but also make them fill the holes created. Basintale questioned why President Akufo-Addo has not addressed these issues or investigated them.



