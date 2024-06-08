News

National Cathedral: ‘Is $58m put in a big hole not causing financial loss to the state?’ – Jantuah quizzes A-G

National Cathedral View Aerial view of the National Cathedral

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Kwame Jantuah, a CPP member and lawyer, has criticized the selective prosecution of public officials for causing financial loss to the state.

He cited the national cathedral project, which has sunk $58 million without significant progress, and questioned why the Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor have not taken action on this matter.

Jantuah contrasted this with the prosecution of Dr. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa for allegedly causing a €2.37 million financial loss in the ambulance purchase deal.

He argued that the national cathedral project is a bigger case of financial loss and wondered why it is being ignored.

