National Cathedral: Tell us how you’ll retrieve our stolen money – Ablakwa to Bawumia

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's call for collaboration to raise funds to complete the National Cathedral.

Ablakwa believes the Vice President should instead focus on retrieving monies paid to individuals for no work done on the project, amounting to $58.1 million.



He cited examples of alleged misuse of funds, including $6 million paid to Kari Samers and $5.7 million paid to David Ajaye for redesigning a restaurant.

Ablakwa has been a vocal critic of the National Cathedral project, exposing alleged corruption and mismanagement.



