National Farmers’ Day scheduled for November 8

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has officially announced that the National Farmers’ Day will occur on Friday, November 8, 2024.

This significant event, marking the 40th anniversary of the annual celebration, was confirmed by President Akufo-Addo in a press release issued on Saturday, October 26. The Ministry's statement indicates that this year, the event will be held exclusively in the Greater Accra Region, with no regional-level celebrations planned.



According to the Ministry, while there won't be regional celebrations, each region is allowed to nominate winners across ten distinct award categories.



The nominees will be recognized for their contributions to agriculture in their regions.



“These awardees are required to travel to Accra on Friday, 8th November 2024, where they will be honoured at the Awards Night Ceremony,” the statement noted, emphasizing the importance of this national recognition.

The Awards Night Ceremony is set to take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, where Regional Ministers will be responsible for conferring awards on the honorees from their respective regions.



“At this ceremony, Regional Ministers will confer awards on the honourees from their respective regions,” the statement elaborated, underscoring the collaborative effort to acknowledge the hard work of farmers across the nation.



In addition, the Ministry has called on all Regional Ministers and their Directors of Agriculture to attend the ceremony, stating that the costs associated with their participation will be covered by their respective Regional Coordinating Councils.



“Your presence and support will play a vital role in celebrating and recognising the invaluable contributions of our farmers to national development,” the Ministry concluded, highlighting the significance of farmers in driving the country's agricultural sector forward.