National Labour Commission secures injunction against teacher unions' strike

National Labour Commission (NLC)

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has obtained an interim injunction to stop the ongoing strike by three teacher unions, which began on March 20, 2024, to press for improved working conditions.

The High Court's order restrains the teacher unions from continuing their strike, following a petition by the NLC seeking to halt the industrial action.



The Court order stated, “It is hereby ordered that the Respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Employees or other persons are restrained from further continuation of their strike action of 20th March, 2024.”



Despite the injunction, the unions were able to secure some concessions from the government, including a commitment to distribute laptops to all teachers by the end of June and to present a draft of the scheme of service for review by April 8.

The unions embarked on the strike to protest what they perceived as the government's neglect of their service conditions, leading to a series of negotiations between the unions and the government to resolve the outstanding issues and facilitate a return to normalcy in the education sector.







