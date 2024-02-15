National Liberation Congress calls for national dialogue on proposed election date change

Founder and Leader of the NLC, Mr. Stephen Atubiga

A new political party, the National Liberation Congress (NLC), has requested a national dialogue regarding the proposed change of dates for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The party has called for a national consensus on the proposed changes and has urged discussions to go beyond the Electoral Commission and the Interparty Advisory Committee.



Founder and Leader of the NLC, Mr. Stephen Atubiga, speaking at a news conference in Accra, said that the proposal by the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) "is good for our democracy". He added that a dialogue should be held to find a way forward.



The SDA Church made a petition to the Electoral Commission, stating that the elections should be moved from the conventional December 7 due to it falling on a Saturday, which would conflict with the Sabbath, a day dedicated to the worship of God.



The Church proposed the first or second Tuesday as a more convenient day to promote inclusive democracy.



The Electoral Commission has also proposed a change in the date for presidential and parliamentary elections to allow sufficient time to manage its operations effectively, particularly in the event of a run-off.



As part of its proposed electoral reforms, the EC proposed November 7 for the General Election.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, has publicly opposed the move, stating that "We do not believe that this is being proposed in good faith."



Mr. Atubiga cautioned against the use of legal remedies to push for the change in the voting date instead of dialogue. He expressed concern that if the Court granted the request by the SDA, it could set a precedent for other faith-based organizations and institutions to push their interests.



The NLC also expressed concern over the surge in ethnocentric and tribal campaigning by some political parties' representatives.



The party said the use of provocative language against a specific ethnic group could undermine the peace and tolerance that have existed among the various ethnic groups for decades.



Mr. Atubiga urged political actors to be decorous in their utterances before the elections and encouraged political parties to act against members who stoke ethnic and religious tensions.



He further called on concerned citizens, the National Peace Council, traditional and religious leaders to speak against people who campaign on religious and tribal lines.