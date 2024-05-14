National Peace Council calls for calm amid voter registration violence

National Peace Council

The National Peace Council has highlighted the importance of addressing instances of violence occurring at certain centres during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

They warn that failure to address these incidents could have a spillover effect, potentially affecting the integrity of the upcoming December 7 elections.



In an interview with Citi News, George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, emphasized the significance of these incidents as early warning signs, stating, "For us at the peace council, whenever an issue like that comes up, like the one that happened, unfortunately, at some part of the Ashanti Region, [they] are early warning signs, you do not downgrade them."



He further urged the Electoral Commission to make the most of the opportunities available to ensure that all eligible individuals are registered.



The Council's stance follows the Electoral Commission's justification for using the Ghana Card as the sole document for registration, citing the violence linked to challenges of age and citizenship at some centres.

The Commission believes that such incidents could have been avoided if the Ghana Card had been the sole document for registration.



George Amoh stressed the importance of utilizing existing opportunities to register as many eligible voters as possible who are not yet registered.



He urged, "None should be disenfranchised because of somebody’s issue. So, we must maximize the opportunities that we have to get as many people who are yet to be on the register to be on the register. I think that should be the approach of the EC."



The Council emphasizes the need to contain and prevent the spread of violence to ensure a peaceful and inclusive registration process.