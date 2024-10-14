National Security orders immediate Removal Bawku Police Boss

…Over Cocoa beans smuggling incident

The Bawku Divisional Commander, ACP Adamu Seidu, has been recommended for immediate removal following a clash involving police, customs, and military personnel over cocoa smuggling.

An investigation by the National Security and the Upper East Regional Security Council revealed that Seidu lied about the arrest of a truck loaded with cocoa destined for Togo.



The incident escalated on October 9, when customs officers intercepted the truck, leading to a violent confrontation among the security agencies.

A police officer was injured, and the situation highlighted ongoing tensions between the agencies regarding their roles in enforcing smuggling laws.



