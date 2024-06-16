News

National Security team engages market Queens on reporting suspicious activities

Market Women National Secu.png The meeting also allowed market queens to express their security concerns

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of National Security's “See Something Say Something” campaign team, led by Akosua Danquah Ntim-Sekyere, held an interactive session with market queens in Greater Accra to emphasize the importance of reporting suspicious activities.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live