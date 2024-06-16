National Security team engages market Queens on reporting suspicious activities

The Ministry of National Security's “See Something Say Something” campaign team, led by Akosua Danquah Ntim-Sekyere, held an interactive session with market queens in Greater Accra to emphasize the importance of reporting suspicious activities.

The engagement aimed to sensitize these key stakeholders on preventing and combating terrorism by encouraging them to report any unusual behavior or unattended packages to the authorities. This meeting is part of a broader effort to involve various community members in national security initiatives.



During the session, Mrs. Ntim-Sekyere highlighted that security is a shared responsibility between the government and citizens. She stressed that Ghana remains the only country in the sub-region unaffected by terrorism, attributing this to the collective vigilance and proactive measures taken by the community and security agencies.



She also underscored the importance of parental involvement in preventing radicalization among youth.

Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, President of the Greater Accra Market Traders Association, praised the Ministry's initiative, acknowledging the need for preparedness despite Ghana not having faced terrorist attacks yet.



She pointed out the vulnerability of Ghana’s borders and the language barrier with neighboring French-speaking countries, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining peace within the country.



The meeting also allowed market queens to express their security concerns and receive guidance from the campaign team.



