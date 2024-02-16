National Service Scheme to introduce new operational policy

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) is gearing up to reveal a revised operational policy in the coming month.

This development coincides with the recent commitment from Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who pledged to make national service optional if elected president.



Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, shared this information with the media following his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



Antwi stated, "We will unveil a new policy statement, and when it comes out, everything that the public has to know, they will know. The national service scheme is going through repositioning. Once the policy comes out, we will introduce the policy."

"Whatever the policy entails, we will communicate it. As of February 15, we are still operating under the old Act. Nobody can work on anything apart from the Act currently in effect. I am confident that by the end of this month, the new policy would have been signed," he added.



Antwi also attributed the delay in personnel allowances to the tardy submission of evaluation forms by service personnel.



He emphasised the importance of completing processes and submitting accurate data for payments to proceed. Antwi urged individuals to be time-conscious when dealing with their monthly evaluation forms to facilitate prompt submission.