Nato vows 'irreversible path' to Ukraine membership

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said support for Ukraine was in the alliance's own interests

Source: BBC

NATO members have pledged support for Ukraine's future membership and additional aid but did not set a formal timeline for joining.

At the Washington DC summit, the 32 NATO members reaffirmed their "unwavering" support for Ukraine and committed €40bn in aid, including F-16 jets.



Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that supporting Ukraine is crucial for their own security. The joint statement called Russia a significant threat and accused China of enabling Russia's war.

Ukrainian President Zelensky met with world leaders at the summit, which aimed to present a united front on Ukraine despite no clear timeline for NATO membership.



