News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Ndc to use arsons to cause fire outbreaks in Ashanti region – Nicholas Omane Acheampong alleges

NicholasScreenshot 2024 10 29 063641.png Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nicholas Omane Acheampong has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of planning to use arson in the Ashanti Region to undermine the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) electoral support.

He claims the NDC aims to create fire outbreaks that would discourage people from voting, thereby reducing the NPP's votes.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, Acheampong urged President Akufo-Addo to deploy military forces alongside police to prevent these alleged plots and maintain peace in the region during the upcoming elections.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com