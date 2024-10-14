Near blows disrupts GJA Awards cash accountability meeting

Tensions rose, leading to heated verbal exchanges, and the meeting ended abruptly

A meeting of the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) turned chaotic over disagreements about financial accountability for the recent GJA Awards.

Journalists questioned Secretary Albert Futukpor’s unclear financial report, including GHC 11,000 meant for laptops, which were later donated by the Speaker of Parliament.



Tensions rose, leading to heated verbal exchanges, and the meeting ended abruptly when Futukpor angrily told journalist Martina Bugri to "shut up."

Many members are now calling for more transparency and accountability from the regional GJA leadership.



