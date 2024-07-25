Netanyahu defends Gaza war as protesters rally outside US Congress

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Isreal

Source: BBC

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu told US lawmakers "our enemies are your enemies" in a landmark speech to Congress intended to rally support for the war against Hamas in Gaza, but marked by pro-Palestinian protests inside and outside the Capitol.

"When we fight Iran, we're fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America," Mr Netanyahu said.



"Our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory," he added.

The Israeli leader received a raucous reception from mostly Republican politicians as he delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress, his fourth.



