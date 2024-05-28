Netanyahu vows to continue war amid air strike condemnation

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Isreal

Source: BBC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas amid international condemnation of an air strike that killed scores of Palestinians in Rafah on Sunday.

At least 45 people were killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, while hundreds more were treated for severe burns, fractures and shrapnel wounds.



Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Mr Netanyahu said the strike was a “tragic mishap” but added: “I don’t intend to end the war before every goal has been achieved.”

He said it was vital that Israel took "every precaution possible" to protect civilians and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were using their "best efforts not to harm those uninvolved" in the conflict.



