Never step foot here, take your cursed self away - Manhyia rejects Afia Pokua's apology

Afia Pokua

Manhyia Palace has rejected journalist Afia Pokua's apology after her controversial remarks criticizing the Asantehene’s perceived silence on Ashanti-Bono conflicts.

Despite hours of pleading and support from some elders, Otumfuo’s representative firmly denied her apology, forbidding her from ever returning to the palace.



Pokua's comments sparked outrage among Ashantis, leading to protests and demands for an apology.

Accompanied by media figures, including Mona Gucci and Prophet Kumchacha, Pokua’s efforts to reconcile with the Asantehene were ultimately turned down.



