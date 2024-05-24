New Juaben MCE allays fears of Koforidua traders

Mr Apau Gyasi, MCE for New Juaben South

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Apau Gyasi, has reassured Koforidua traders of a temporary trading place before any demolition for market construction.

Traders had expressed concerns over promises not fulfilled prior to the planned demolition of the Zamarama Market.



Asonaba Kojo Aidoo, traders' spokesman, petitioned the paramount chief for intervention, citing unmet promises of shade, electricity, security, and storage.

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III pledged to resolve the issue peacefully, emphasizing traditional leaders' role in community development.



