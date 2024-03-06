New Juaben South: Education Director appeals to police for increased school security amid rising crimical cases

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The Education Director for New Juaben South Municipal Mustapha Haruna, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare and the Police Management Board to increase visibility in schools during evenings and weekends.

Haruna cited frequent break-ins and theft incidents, including electricity cable theft, as major challenges affecting teaching and learning in the municipality.



He made the plea during a Police Management Board engagement at Nyamekrom Presby School in Koforidua.

Haruna highlighted concerns about broken locks, vandalized lighting systems, and stolen meters due to insufficient security personnel.



Assistant Commissioner Grace Ansah – Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, assured that the police Management Board had acknowledged the concerns and would take immediate action to address security lapses in the municipality.