New NIB boss defends ability to manage the bank and undertake P.C duties without challenges

Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the recently appointed Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), has vehemently defended himself against calls for his resignation amidst growing controversy surrounding his dual roles.

Fokuo, who also serves as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, has come under scrutiny following his appointment to lead the struggling NIB.



Critics, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and civil society groups, have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest in Fokuo's dual roles. Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has called for clarification regarding the decision to appoint a Parliamentary Candidate to such a significant position.



Assuming office on Monday, May 13, Fokuo succeeded outgoing MD, Mr. Samuel Sarpong.

Despite facing criticisms, Fokuo has pushed back against these allegations, emphasizing that the concerns raised are baseless.



In an interview on Joy FM's Top Story, he reassured the public of his ability to effectively manage his time, asserting his capability to balance his political and professional responsibilities for the benefit of all stakeholders.



"I have no challenges in managing my time between ensuring the bank is run properly and also doing my duties at my leisure time as a P.C. There has not been a time that I have had a challenge in running these duties," he said.