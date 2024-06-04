New Patriotic Party has announced that it will not station agents to observe the ongoing vote transfer process

Evans Nimako

The Electoral Commission (EC) directed political parties to recall their agents from voter transfer centers due to violence, but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refused to comply.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) believes the NDC's actions are unnecessary and may disrupt the EC's plans.



NPP's Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, expressed confidence in the party's chances of winning the election, dismissing NDC's claims of collusion between NPP and EC.

He cited NPP's past election victories under different EC leadership, predicting a massive win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7, 2024.



Read full article