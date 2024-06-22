New children’s hospital in Weija 65% complete

The new children’s hospital under construction in Weija, located in the Weija Gbawe municipality, is now 65% complete, Graphic Online reports.

The 120-bed government facility, funded by the World Bank at a cost of $9 million, aims to address the pressing issues faced by the aging Princess Marie Louise Hospital, Accra’s sole public children’s hospital.



This new facility is expected to reduce the burden on the Princess Marie Louise Hospital, enabling necessary future renovations.



During a recent site tour, Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye was briefed by Joseph Adams, the contractor from Awerco Construction Limited, who assured that the project is on track for completion by September.



The hospital will feature comprehensive healthcare services, including emergency, neonatal, and pediatric intensive care units, recovery wards, three theatres, VIP wards, imaging and biomedical laboratories, an outpatient department (OPD), and a mother's hotel.



Dr. Okoe Boye praised the progress and urged contractors to employ local skilled labor to boost the community's economy.

He emphasized that the project demonstrates the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration’s commitment to improving pediatric care in Ghana. The new hospital, once operational, will significantly enhance healthcare delivery for children in Accra and beyond.



This initiative is part of a broader government effort to upgrade healthcare infrastructure nationwide, with a particular focus on child health.



In Kumasi, the 500-unit Maternity and Children's Block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is also progressing well, replacing the outdated 45-year-old structure.



Additionally, a 40-bed Pediatric Oncology block is under construction at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, further underscoring the government’s dedication to advancing healthcare services for the country’s youth.



