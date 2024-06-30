New details emerge in alleged affair involving Assin Central NDC candidate and party secretary’s wife

Nurein Shaibu Migyimah

Source: TIG Post

The scandal involving Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, has sparked outrage within the party.

Reports reveal Migyimah's alleged affair with the wife of the party’s Constituency Secretary, resulting in her pregnancy and relocation.



Evidence suggests Migyimah arranged accommodation for her in Kasoa after the affair was exposed, leading to his suspension for "immoral acts and anti-party conduct."

Cameras installed by the Secretary at home reportedly captured intimate encounters, prompting Migyimah's imminent removal as the 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate by the NDC Central Regional Committee.



