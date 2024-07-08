New foreign secretary wants to reset UK-EU ties

David Lammy (R) held talks with Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorsky

Source: BBC

David Lammy's first trip as UK's new Foreign Secretary focused on showing a dynamic, new administration committed to strong partnerships.

After meeting Germany’s Foreign Minister and watching a part of the European Championship, Lammy visited Poland and Sweden, key NATO members.



The tour emphasized continued UK support for Ukraine, with pledges for more military aid. Lammy aims to reset UK-EU relations and strengthen bilateral ties with key European partners.

The trip precedes Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s debut at the NATO summit in Washington, amid geopolitical challenges and ongoing conflicts, particularly the war in Gaza.



Read full article