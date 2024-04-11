Newmont funds Police Training School in Ahafo Region

The school is equipped with modern facilities including an administration block, a classroom block

In a bid to enhance law enforcement capabilities in the Ahafo Region, Newmont’s Development Foundation in Ahafo has spearheaded the construction of a Police Training School in Kenyasi No. 1, a host community of the company.

This initiative aims to bolster the Ghana Police Service's capacity and is a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders, including Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Omanhene of Kenyasi No. 1, the former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ernest Owusu Poku, and community leaders.



The establishment of the Police Training School in the Ahafo and Bono Regions was made possible through the combined efforts of Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Omanhene of Kenyasi No. 1, Newmont's Development Foundation in Ahafo, former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ernest Owusu Poku, and community leaders in Kenyase No.1.



The training school's establishment has been made possible by Newmont's development foundation, which has invested approximately GHc 5.8 million thus far.



The school is equipped with modern facilities including an administration block, a classroom block, dormitories, a kitchen, changing rooms, and lavatories. These facilities provide a conducive environment for training future law enforcement officers.



The curriculum at the Police Training School covers a wide range of subjects essential for policing, including criminal law, criminal investigation, human rights, community policing, and professional ethics.

The training also includes practical activities such as drills, weapon training, driving, and public order management. The school has already graduated two batches of recruits, totaling 582 trainees, who have undergone rigorous training under the command of Chief Supt. Mr. Samuel Omari-Anim.



The recent passing out ceremony on 21st February 2024 saw the graduation of 187 male recruits, comprising general recruits and under cadets, highlighting the school's commitment to producing competent law enforcement officers. Alumni of the training school have gone on to excel in various specialized units nationwide, contributing significantly to maintaining law and order.



Aside from training police recruits, the school has also provided training for community protection assistants and private security personnel from external organizations.



This initiative aligns with Newmont’s commitment to sustainable community development in its host communities.



The company established its foundation in Ahafo in 2008 to manage its community development commitment, contributing US$1 per ounce of gold sold and 1 percent of its net profit annually.