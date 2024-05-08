Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy welcomes Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III as new Dzaasetse

Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III

The Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We, one of the ruling houses of James Town Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy of the Ga State, officially presented Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III to the Ngleshie Stool Council as the new Paramount Dzaasetse of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

The ceremony, steeped in GaDangme culture, was attended by traditional rulers, family heads, Stool Council members, and the public, who warmly welcomed the new Dzaasetse.



During the presentation, the Stool Council advised Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III to use his position to champion unity and development in the Ngleshie Alata Traditional area.



Chief Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV of Ngleshie Amanfro Divisional Area urged the new Dzaasetse to serve diligently and promote unity among the Adanse clan, emphasizing the importance of avoiding divisiveness.



The new Dzaasetse was advised not to exert authoritarian rule but to seek support from other chiefs and the people. Nii Ashiaku Ayiku III, Dzaasetse of the Anumansa clan and chair of the function, expressed joy over Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III's installation, highlighting the significance of the Adanse clan providing a Dzaasetse and Mantse for the Paramountcy.

Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and pledged to work towards peace and unity in the Ngleshie Traditional Area.



He vowed to unite the Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We and the Ngleshie Traditional Council for growth and development, calling for the support of all family members.



His installation is seen as resolving the controversies surrounding the position, with hopes for continued understanding and unity among the Ngleshie Alata natives.