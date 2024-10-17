News

Nigel Gaisie pays homage to Salifu Amoako after the latter is granted bail

OsofoScreenshot 2024 10 17 194328.png Gaisie took to Facebook, sharing a tribute and expressing admiration for Amoako

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: YEN News

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has expressed support for Bishop Salifu Amoako after Amoako and his wife were granted bail in connection with an accident that killed two 12-year-olds.

Gaisie took to Facebook, sharing a tribute and expressing admiration for Amoako.

While Gaisie’s post garnered over 400 likes and 100 comments, many Ghanaians criticized his lack of empathy for the victims' families.

Some pointed out that religious leaders should address the tragic consequences of the incident rather than focus on supporting one another.

